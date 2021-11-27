Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in November

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Braveheart Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 67,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Braveheart Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.