Brett Tolley Sells 201 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 201 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $24,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 21st, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00.
Shares of Roblox stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.