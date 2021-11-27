Brett Tolley Sells 201 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 201 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $24,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

