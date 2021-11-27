Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report $3.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.79 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

CVNA stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.11. 816,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of -200.76 and a beta of 2.29. Carvana has a 1 year low of $219.40 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total transaction of $631,013.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,676.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,850 shares of company stock worth $8,971,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carvana by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Carvana by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

