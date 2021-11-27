Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post sales of $30.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.78 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $33.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $126.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 36,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,736. The stock has a market cap of $305.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

