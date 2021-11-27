Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 175,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.73 million, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

