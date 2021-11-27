Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post sales of $51.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $52.61 million. DHT posted sales of $77.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $205.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $206.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $280.51 million to $337.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHT. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.59. 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,541. DHT has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.76 million, a PE ratio of -279.50 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 698,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,586 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.