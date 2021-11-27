Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.63 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report sales of $43.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.38 billion. JD.com posted sales of $34.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.74 billion to $150.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $181.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.71 billion to $188.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA boosted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,976,419. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

