Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $21.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.75 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $20.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $88.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

PFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 222,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,118. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

