Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.34). Boeing posted earnings of ($15.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $11.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,636,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,603. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.24.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.