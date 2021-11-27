Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report $7.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

XENE traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 383,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,997. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.