Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $6.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.18 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $26.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.22 billion to $29.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

