Brokerages Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. Materialise posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Materialise by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

