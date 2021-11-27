Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report sales of $245.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.41 million and the lowest is $245.00 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $194.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $889.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $889.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 86,333 shares worth $4,600,242. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 313,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -444.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $72.80.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

