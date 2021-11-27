Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $129.63

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.63.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of DVA stock traded down $4.71 on Friday, reaching $97.29. 828,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a 52 week low of $96.98 and a 52 week high of $136.48.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
