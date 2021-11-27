Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $129.63

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $4.71 on Friday, reaching $97.29. 828,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a 52 week low of $96.98 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

