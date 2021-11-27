Brokerages Set Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Target Price at C$8.38

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

EXE has been the topic of several research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of EXE stock traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.89. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.73 million and a PE ratio of 19.45.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 132.96%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

