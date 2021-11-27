Brokerages Set Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target at $13.63

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research firms have commented on KLTR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $53,105,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

