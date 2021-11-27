Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $27.89

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,191,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.09. 1,025,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,879. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

