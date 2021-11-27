Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT at $214.50

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

LBRDK opened at $161.10 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

