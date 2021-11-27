Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $142.13

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.13.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.19. 574,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

