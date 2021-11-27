Brokers Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.50. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

