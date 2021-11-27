Brokers Set Expectations for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.00 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 57,869 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after buying an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.