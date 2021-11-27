BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $38.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BRP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,971. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

