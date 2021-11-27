California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Vapotherm worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,996 shares of company stock valued at $134,004. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

