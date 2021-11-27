California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALDX stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $446.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

