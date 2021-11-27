California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Veritone worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veritone by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritone by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 155,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 141,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Veritone by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,253,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 122,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $852.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

