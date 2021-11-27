California State Teachers Retirement System Has $720,000 Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

