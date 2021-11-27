California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,235 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,769,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 58,075 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $319,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $3,291,721 over the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.