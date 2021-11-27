California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,346 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 63.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

FCBC opened at $33.59 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $571.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. On average, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.