California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CIO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $726.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.