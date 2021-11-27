Callan Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

