Callan Capital LLC Grows Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

