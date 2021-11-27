Callan Capital LLC Sells 372 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.98. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

