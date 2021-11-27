Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.08

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

CCO stock opened at C$30.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.66. The stock has a market cap of C$12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.00. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$361.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.