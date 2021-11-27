Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BADFF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.10.

OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

