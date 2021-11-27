Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $45.45 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDPYF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

