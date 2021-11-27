Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$68.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$70.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.36. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

