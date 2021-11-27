Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $114.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.