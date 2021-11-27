Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires Shares of 403 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $77.42 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.