Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.77 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $82.47 and a one year high of $108.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

