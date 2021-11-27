Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.47 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $149.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.