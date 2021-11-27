Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 563 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.06 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

