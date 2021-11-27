Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,010 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for about 2.4% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,376. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.51 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average is $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

