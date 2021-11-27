Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 438 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SJW Group worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJW opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

