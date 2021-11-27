Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $108.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

