Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

