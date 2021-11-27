Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.06

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and traded as high as $45.60. Capgemini shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 25,535 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

