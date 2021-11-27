Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 582 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $127.32 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.24.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.