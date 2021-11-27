Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Down 99.8% in November

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CAPC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 16,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of -2.02. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.
About Capstone Companies
