Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Down 99.8% in November

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAPC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 16,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of -2.02. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

