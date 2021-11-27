Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.46. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

