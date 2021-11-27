Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.50. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 9,053 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

